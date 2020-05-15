Earlier today, the BelfastLive website published a story that confirmed Leeds United as the destination for Linfield youngster Charlie Allen. The Whites are renowned as an outfit not afraid of blooding youngsters after bringing them through the ranks. Now it looks like they have another potential star on their books with 16-year-old Allen. Landing Allen saw Leeds beat off Rangers with Football Insider saying that the West Yorkshire side have shelled out £300,000 for the starlet teen.

BelfastLive said in their earlier piece that “Leeds United have won the race” to sign the talented young midfielder-cum-striker who they term a “teenage sensation.” Allen is considered one of the top talents in Northern Ireland.

The youngster burst onto the scene at Northern Ireland club Linfield, managed by former Leeds star David Healy, this season, making his debut as a 15-year-old and setting up a comeback goal. Healy knew the youngster was special; he prophesied that the youngster wouldn’t see his 17th birthday at the club.

Now Football Insider, in an article by Wayne Veysey, confirms that the Whites have had an offer accepted for Allen and that they are “closing in on signing the attacking midfielder” who can also play up front.

With Leeds United fans eager to get any snippets of news in these barren times, Veysey writes that a ‘Leeds source’ has told them that “the club [Leeds] have agreed a fee of around £300,000 with Linfield for Allen after moving quickly to try and get a deal done.”

Leeds United are said to have been scouting the youngster for a while and have moved to land a player who SPL giants Rangers were said to be interested in. Allen is also a player who has had trials at Tottenham and Manchester City and had courted interest from Chelsea.

Is a reported £300,000 a snip or an extravangance as Leeds United Allen fee announced?