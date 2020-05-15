Football has been on pause since late March as the COVID-19 pandemic caused the necessary lockdown of football. Since then there have been intentions to bring football back to the fore but that is a while away yet. Despite the good intentions of playing through, League Two has just announced that they are to curtail as it stands now. That is awaiting ratification, though. In folding League Two, the EFL gave a comment that has ramifications for Leeds United’s promotion hopes.

Leeds United sit happily at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table, a full seven points and better goal difference, ahead of Fulham who head the playoffs. There has been a lot of chatter about what will happen should the Championship be forced to end their season. What will happen has been relayed by The Athletic’s Phil Hay – a man some called ‘Mr Leeds United’ when he worked at the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Twitter: EFL latest – League Two clubs unanimous in wanting to end the season via PPG now. League One undecided still. Champ… https://t.co/98RrITGKQz (@PhilHay_)

The EFL’s decision to go down the route of an unweighted points-per-game (ppg) award for determining final table positions will not suit all tastes. Clubs in relegation positions will be up in arms, claims that they might have dragged themselves clear and safe would echo.

Additionally, curtailing the Sky Bet Championship season would see some disgruntled Premier League sides up in arms. Already the lower Premier League sides have been chuntering that they wouldn’t stand relegation if it was played out against Championship promotion not earned on the pitch.

This ‘like-for-like promotion is something of a sticky patch that Championship sides looking for promotion would need to be wary of. All that might be immaterial should the Premier League’s golden shareholder, the FA, demand that clubs accept their lots.

It is, of course, news that was bound to draw a reaction from Leeds United fans. It is a reaction that would be expected and Whites fans didn’t disappoint.

Here are some of their responses.

Leeds United fans respond to promotion by ppg

As long as clubs in our league are wanting to play out the remainder of games I think the EFL will hold out for as long as they can ! Knowing the other option is there cash cow vacating there bent bank balance — string of beeds 🤍💛💙 (@stringaz851) May 15, 2020

We always were tbf. 😎 — Ash Cook (@ashcook4) May 15, 2020

Do you think he knows something that we don’t? — 💙💛Leeds Melissa💙💛 (@AlioskiLeeds31) May 15, 2020

I wouldn’t joke about that 😬 — borislufc (@JohnBorislufc) May 15, 2020

It’s not the ideal way to go up. Many will say that true promotion is only ever won on the pitch and anything else is fake. Should promotion be taken out of their hands, then Leeds United would feel aggrieved if higher-up decision-making were to damn them to stay in the Championship.

This is all hypothetical at the moment, sophistry and guesswork. However, should it all come true then expect both a Premier League fall out and some divided Leeds United fans.

