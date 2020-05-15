Swindon town will win the league two title using the points-per-game system, as per a report by bbc sport.

The Robins will leapfrog Crewe Alexandra to top the fourth tier table.

League Two has been ended today with Swindon, Crewe and Plymouth Argyle set to be promoted to League One, whilst the Play-Offs will be decided as usual.

Stevenage and Macclesfield Town face a nervous wait on their futures in the Football League, with it still unknown whether there will even be a relegation this season.

Swindon boss Richie Wellens has taken to Twitter this afternoon to show his delight at the news.

Twitter: Even more good news today 🥳great day (@RichieWe11ens)

The Robins were behind Crewe in the table on goal difference and four points inside the automatic promotion places when the season was brought to a halt in March.

Wellens, who spent his playing days with the likes of Oldham Athletic, Leicester City and Doncaster Rovers, took over at the County Ground in November 2018 after the sacking of Phil Brown.

He guided them to a 13th finish in the last campaign before guiding them to the top this term. The shrewd signings of players such as Eoin Doyle, Jerry Yates and Anthony Grant made them a force to be reckoned with in the fourth tier this past season.

Swindon can now look forward to their return to League One and will be using this summer to prepare. They have a number of first-team players out of contract next month which they need to address.

