MACCLESFIELD TOWN’S FOOTBALL LEAGUE STATUS IS HANGING IN THE BALANCE WITH LEAGUE TWO CLUBS VOTING TO END THE SEASON EARLY.

It is understood that the fourth tier will be decided by a points-per-game system to decide the final table. This would see Swindon Town, Crewe Alexandra and Plymouth Argyle promoted to League One, whilst the Play-Offs will still be played as usual, as per a BBC Sport.

Using that method, Stevenage would be relegated to the National League as bottom of the league. However, Macclesfield face the prospect of a further points deduction which would see them lose their Football League status.

That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter, who has suggested the Cheshire side face a nervous wait to learn their fate.

Twitter: League Two … Season ended …

Promotion of top three …

Play offs One or two legs and a final

… Big question m… https://t.co/mwCc9W8EHG (@reluctantnicko)

It has also been suggested that there may not be a relegation, with no teams getting promoted from the National League. Though nothing has been decided on that yet.

Macclesfield have had their problems off the pitch this season but without the multiple points deductions they have had this term they would be comfortable in mid-table.

They currently sit 23rd in the division, just three points above Stevenage, having now been deducted a total of 11 points so far in this campaign. However, there could now be more which would see Alex Revell’s Boro leapfrog the Silkmen to survival.

Macc were promoted to League Two after winning the National League title against the odds in 2018 and stayed up last season on the final day of last season under Sol Campbell.

Who is getting relegated from League Two?