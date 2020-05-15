Fulham have confirmed on their official club website that goalkeeper Marek Rodak has signed a new four-year contract with the club, including the option of an extra year.

23-year-old goalkeeper Marek Rodak has made the number one spot in the Fulham side his own during the second half of the Championship season, becoming one of the Cottagers’ star performers in their first season back in the second tier.

Now, Fulham have confirmed that they have secured the long-term future of Rodak. Rodak has signed a new four-year contract at Craven Cottage, with the option for another year included in the deal.

Upon the announcement, Rodak spoke to the club’s official website to express his joy at the new deal. The ‘keeper said that he is happy to have impressed Fulham fans, thanking them for the support they have shown since his emergence into the side. He said:

“I’m really happy to sign and stay here, and now I’m just looking forward to the future.

“It’s nice that the Club trusts me, and I hope that the fans see it as good news! I know Betts is a big favourite of the fans so they maybe weren’t too sure about me at first, but they’ve stuck with me and I like to think they’re happy with me. I’d like to thank them for backing me up, and hopefully, I’ve been good for them.”

Rodak has played in a total of 27 games across all competitions for Fulham this season, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process. He has successfully dislodged Marcus Bettinelli from his spot in between the sticks and now, he will be hoping to maintain his spot in Scott Parker’s side.

