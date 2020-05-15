Bolton Wanderers have confirmed on their official club website that young quartet Matthew Alexander, Adam Senior, Sonny Graham and Callum King-Harmes have all signed their first professional deals with the club.

Bolton Wanderers’ young players have had a big role to play in the Trotters’ 2019/20 season. At the start of the season, the club was forced to field youth academy players and upon the arrival of Keith Hill, some have managed to maintain their place in the side.

And now, Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that they have secured agreements for four of their young talents. Goalkeeper Matthew Alexander, defender Adam Senior and midfielders Sonny Graham and Callum King-Harmes have all penned their first professional contracts with the club, keeping them at the University of Bolton Stadium until at next summer.

Alexander, 18, has made one League One start this season, keeping a clean sheet against Coventry City. He has spent the rest of the campaign playing second fiddle to Remi Matthews.

Senior, also 18, has featured four times across all competitions so far, playing in League One against Gillingham and Rochdale.

17-year-old midfielder Sonny Graham has featured the most out of the four starlets, appearing in 18 games across all competitions, including in 13 League One matches.

Winger King-Harmes has registered seven appearances across all competitions, playing in Bolton’s first five League One games.

Now, with the youngsters securing their first professional deals with the club, it will be interesting to see if Bolton keep the quartet in their first-team plans or if they look to build up their experience by sending them out on loan.