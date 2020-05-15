Speaking to BBC Sport, former Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has said that he is hoping to buy a football club when the country comes out of lockdown.

Harry Redknapp has been in the game for some time now. Starting out as a young player at West Ham, making his debut in 1965, Redknapp was in the game as recent as 2017, when he spent a short time as manager of Birmingham City.

Redknapp has been out of management since then and now, he has opened up about his new ambitions in the game. The 73-year-old has now moved to reveal he hopes to buy a football club soon.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Redknapp revealed that he hopes to buy a club in League One or Two or in the National League, jokingly suggesting one of his former favourites Peter Crouch could come in as manager. He said:

“When we come out of lockdown I would like to buy a football club. That is my ambition. At a lower level, League One, League Two, maybe National League.

“But someone with potential. I would love that, go on Saturdays on the coach. I don’t think I could afford Crouchy’s wages but maybe he could come in as manager!

“I’m not spending loads of dough. We’re working on a low budget. You need a manager who knows the league. An expert in that division. So that rules Crouchy out.”

It will be interesting to see if Redknapp’s hopes of becoming a football club owner come to fruition. If Redknapp does look to go into club ownership, would you like to see him take over your club? Let us know in the poll below.

Would you like to see Harry Redknapp become owner of your club?