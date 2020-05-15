It has been confirmed that League Two will end prematurely following discussions between each of the clubs and the English Football League as reported by BBC Sport.

The final standings will now be decided on a points-per-game basis although relegations and promotions are yet to be finalised.

Play-offs are still expected to take place with the usual two-legged ties and then the final at Wembley to determine the fourth promotion place.

Only five points separate Crewe Alexandra, who lead the table, and Cheltenham Town in fifth. Whilst the top three clubs will be promoted to League One, the final promotion place will still be decided via the play-offs.

However, this is not yet the case for League One. An agreement has failed to be reached at present with six clubs in the third tier of English football still determined to play their remaining matches and complete the season.

The clubs said to be against ending the season early are Peterborough United, Oxford United, Sunderland, Fleetwood, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town who have all released a joint statement saying they had “no desire for voiding the season, points-per-game scenarios or letting a computer decide our footballing fate”.

The reason for the season being ended in League Two is reported to be because they are unable to afford Coronavirus testing which would need to take place to ensure the full safety and wellbeing of the players and staff involved.

Their players would also be required to come off the furlough scheme which financially the clubs are unable to do due to the huge financial pressures which have arisen due to the Coronavirus pandemic.