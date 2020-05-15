They looked doomed. Their Premier League status was hanging by a thread. It had never been done before. Step forward West Bromwich Albion. On this day in 2005, the Hawthorns pitch was swamped with delirious supporters.

Managed by Bryan Robson following the departure of Gary Megson earlier in the season, West Brom had endured a torrid time. With just one victory before Christmas, it looked almost impossible that they would remain in the top-flight.

Ten points form 18 games before Christmas and people gave them no chance of survival. The arrival of Robson gave them renewed hope. He by no means changed their fortunes in an instant.

Indeed, it was two months before he got his first win which came in the FA Cup. A win over Manchester City then came and although his first league victory was complete, they still found themselves five points from safety.

In January they made some astute signings. The arrival of Kieran Richardson and Richard Chaplow gave the Baggies some newfound hope.

West Brom slowly but surely gained points in the months to come but it was against Charlton Athletic that the tide seemed to be turning. A 4-1 win gave them belief that they could defy the odds.

With just two games to go West Brom were 19th but still found themselves in with a chance of staying up. Regardless of what happened, it was going to be down to the last game but a draw against Manchester United kept their hopes alive.

SURVIVAL SUNDAY

It was labelled Survival Sunday. West Brom simply had to win and hope results for Norwich City, Crystal Palace and Southampton all went for them.

West Brom kept their end of the bargain as they went all out attack in the second half against Portsmouth and won the game 2-0. By 80 minutes they felt resigned to relegation with Palace winning their game. Then came Jonathan Fortune and for West Brom, their own touch of fortune and Palace were pegged back.

As the final whistle went and the news filtered through, West Brom had done it. The first team in Premier League history to be bottom at Christmas and survive relegation. They say in football anything in possible and this day epitomised just that.