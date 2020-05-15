Speaking to MOT Leeds News, former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has said that his former side should “go straight back in” to try and sign loan star Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion on a permanent basis this summer.

Ben White’s Leeds United loan spell has seen the young defender emerge as one of England’s most promising defensive talents. His performances have helped him nail down a place in Marcelo Bielsa’s starting 11 at Elland Road.

In his first season playing Championship football, White has appeared in all 37 of Leeds United’s league games, providing two assists in the process. The 21-year-old has displayed that he is calm on the ball as well as being a solid defender, featuring further forward in a defensive midfield role at times.

White’s form has seen him linked with a big-money move away from parent club Brighton and Hove Albion and now, loan club Leeds have been urged to pursue a permanent deal for White this summer.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has moved to urge his former side to chase a permanent deal for the defender this summer, saying:

“I think Brighton would love to hold onto Ben White for years to come but I can see their resilience being severely tested in the summer. Leeds United, without a doubt, go straight back in with a bid. He’s got a great relationship with the fans and with the manager – how great that is will get tested in the summer when the likes of Liverpool come in.

“Brighton, listen you can say you want to hold onto a player all you like, but when the biggest clubs in Europe come knocking and the chequebook is large then your players go.

“I honestly can’t see Ben White in a Brighton shirt next season. There are far too many suitors after him and the Premier League top four are looking at him and may want to take advantage of a weakened transfer market to try and land him.

“He’s a very good player and I can’t see him playing for Brighton next season, wherever they’re playing.

“I think Ben White has to the number one option for Leeds and they should do anything they can to secure his services for next season. Only when they’ve exhausted those efforts should they look to bring someone else in.”

While Leeds would love to bring White in on a permanent basis, it is likely that the loan star would command a hefty transfer fee if he was to leave Brighton on a permanent basis.

Brighton have never stated any intent or interest in letting White leave on a permanent basis, either. The Seagull’s reluctance to let the young defender leave on a permanent deal would only see his asking price increase.

Do you agree with Robinson’s words? Have your say in the poll below:

Do you think Leeds United should go all out to try and sign Ben White on a permanent deal this summer?