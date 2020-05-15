Leeds United have joined West Bromwich Albion in the race to sign Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel according to Football Insider.

Osayi-Samuel was the subject of a £3million bid from Club Brugge yesterday but this was rejected by the London club.

Leeds have now reportedly registered their interest in the talented youngster as they look to add further quality to their squad ahead of potentially being promoted to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive campaign for Mark Warburton’s side and they are eager to tie him down to a new contract but are under no illusions that they may be forced to allow him to leave if they receive a huge offer for him.

Osayi-Samuel is predominantly a right winger but he is versatile and can play anywhere in attacking areas.

The winger fits the profile for the type of player Leeds are interested in as he is young, talented and has a huge amount of potential in which to develop further.

His current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2021 after QPR triggered a 12-month extension to his expiring deal in February but they remain in discussions about a new and improved contract.

Leeds will face a wealth of competition for his signature with Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion also keen on Osayi-Samuel.

There are also said to be several Premier League sides monitoring him following his breakthrough season for QPR which has seen him score five goals and register eight assists in 32 appearances this campaign.