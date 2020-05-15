Leeds United and their rivals have denied breaching training protocol set out by the EFL in order to gain a competitive advantage as reported by the Daily Mail.

The EFL have ordered clubs in the second tier of English football to not return to training until May 25 at the earliest due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

There were rumours during a meeting on Wednesday that “unnamed clubs” had admitted to having had staff give supervised individual training but no group sessions were admitted to.

Despite extra training having been denied this alerted the EFL to the potential issue and forced them to take action in not allowing training until May 25.

Fears have now been raised over clubs perhaps attempting to gain a competitive advantage over their rivals ahead of the possible resumption of the season.

There have been reports that Leeds, in particular, have flouted the social distancing rules although this has been vehemently denied by the club’s hierarchy.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are top of the Championship and seven points clear of third with nine matches to play. They are eager for the season to resume to ensure they gain promotion to the Premier League in which they are in a healthy position to do.

At present all clubs are denying any possible wrongdoing and if there’s no proof, there’s unlikely to be much the EFL can officially do at this stage.

There is still no guaranteed certainty that the season will resume at all with some clubs hesitant over the return of football due to finances and player’s safety and wellbeing.