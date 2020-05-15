Sheffield Wednesday’s Joey Pelupessy has told the Yorkshire Post that he believes that Leeds United have done enough to be promoted even if the season is ended early.

The EFL have been doing what they can to try and restart the season but the news has been mixed so far. The government has given them a green light to play matches behind closed doors, saying in their road map out of lockdown that football can happen from 1st June. However, teams voted that training will not be able to happen until May 25th which will delay the season restarting.

This means there is still the chance that football will not resume and the season will end early. That means there will be a debate on how to end the season and if promotion and relegation should happen. Leeds United currently top the table and would be promoted if division changes are allowed to happen but with the season not over, many have argued it’d be unfair for promotion to happen.

Surprisingly though, Leeds have got a vote of confidence from a rival player. Pelupessy has said that the West Yorkshire side deserve to be promoted no matter how the season ends.

He said: “It’s hard to say what should happen but Leeds and West Brom deserve it because they’ve spent almost the whole season in those (automatic promotion) places,”

“The play-off places are really hard too because the teams from third to sixth deserve a chance (to win promotion) and everyone knows how important it is to get into the Premier League.

“Promotion is very important and maybe having 22 (Premier League) teams is more fair but if you have promotion normally you have to have relegation. I don’t know if Norwich staying in the Premier League is really fair, but they would be really lucky (to escape relegation) and I suppose it’s the same between the Championship and League One.

“It’s really hard to decide what’s fair but you have to make it clear and do everything or nothing. I’m just happy I don’t have to make that decision because not everyone is going to be happy.”

Should Leeds United be promoted if the season ends early?