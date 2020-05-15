Former Stoke City defender james butler has joined non-league side mickleover sports, as announced by their official club website this afternoon.

The centre-back has joined the Northern Premier League side on a free transfer.

Butler, who is 20 years old, rose up through the youth ranks at Stoke City but never made a senior appearance for the Championship outfit. Nevertheless, he was a regular for both their Under-18’s and Under-23’s during his time at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Crewe-born defender had a loan spell away from the Potters at Hartlepool United before leaving on a permanent basis last summer. He subsequently linked up with Kidsgrove Athletic but now finds himself at Mickleover.

Their boss, John McGrath, is pleased to have strengthened his defence by landing Butler and has said, as per their website: “I am delighted to get James to Mickleover. He is an exceptional talent and at only 20 years of age we have managed to sign a player that I believe has the ability to go on and become a full time professional. Welcome to Mickleover James.”

Whilst Butler has said: “I’m really excited to be joining the club and can’t wait to get started. I’m buzzing to have made the step up in leagues and I hope I can help the team push towards the top of the table next season.”

Mickleover were 15th in the Northern Premier League and comfortably in mid-table when the season was postponed. He will be eager to help them rise up the league next season and get plenty of games under his belt.