As per a report from West London Sport, Queens Park Rangers recently rejected a £3 million bid from Belgian outfit Club Brugge for star winger Bright Osayi-Samuel.

22-year-old winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has enjoyed a thoroughly successful campaign with Queens Park Rangers. The winger has become a star performer for Mark Warburton’s side.

Osayi-Samuel has played in 32 games across all competitions for the R’s over the course of this season, scoring six goals and laying on eight assists in the process. Alongside Eberechi Eze, he has become one of QPR’s most creative forces, proving to be a troublemaker for Championship defences.

The form of Osayi-Samuel has seen plenty of interest drum up over the course of the campaign. Club Brugge made a £3 million bid for the winger, while interest from fellow Championship side West Brom has been reported by the Express and Star today (Friday 15th).

With Osayi-Samuel’s current deal set to expire next year and the summer transfer window coming up, QPR must act fast to tie down the winger to a new deal. As the window gets closer, interest is only likely to increase, so a new deal to secure his future would ease the nerves of the club and its fans massively.

As it stands, the club risks losing him on the cheap in January of next year and an even worse scenario would be losing him for nothing in the summer of 2021.

Also, with star man Eze looking likely to be on the move to the Premier League this summer, QPR will need to make sure they do not lose their playmaking pair, as the two will leave pretty big shoes to fill and in a summer transfer window where clubs will not be able to spend as much money, that could prove to be very hard.