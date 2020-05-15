Huddersfield town goalkeeper ben hamer has done well on loan at DERBY COUNTY THIS SEASON.

The stopper joined the fellow Championship on a season-long loan last summer and has since made 20 appearances in all competitions this season for Phillip Cocu’s side.

Hamer, who is 32 years old, could be high up on the Rams’ list of potential transfer targets this summer. He has strengthened their goalkeeping department and adds more experience into their ranks.

With Scott Carson’s contract at Pride Park expiring next month when his loan at Manchester City runs out, there will be a vacancy for a ‘keeper and Hamer fits the bill. He is a dependable option, as Derby have found out this season and is a good competition for the number one spot.

However, Hamer still has a year left on his deal at Huddersfield and they might want to keep him next term. This is because two of their current options, Jonal Lossl and Kamil Grabara, are due to go back to parent clubs Everton and Liverpool respectively. Their third choice, Joel Coleman, is also out of contract next month meaning Danny Cowley’s sides’ options in that department are set to become very slim.

The Terriers’ pursuit of some goalkeeper signings over the coming months will play a big part in whether Derby are able to sign Hamer on a permanent basis.

The stopper has previously played for the likes of Reading, Charlton Athletic, Leicester City and Bristol City and has racked over 300 appearances in his career to date.

Will Derby sign Hamer this summer?