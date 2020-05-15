You could reel off a list as long as your arm of the youngsters to have been bloodied at Leeds United. Names such as James Milner, Fabian Delph, Charlie Taylor and Kalvin Phillips would be on that list. Now the BelfastLive website says another name will possibly be added to that list. That name – Charlie Allen.

BelfastLive boldly states that “Leeds United have won the race” to sign the talented young midfielder-cum-striker who they term a “teenage sensation.” Allen is considered one of the top talents in Northern Ireland.

16-year-old Charlie Allen has burst onto the scene for Linfield, a Belfast-based side managed by former Whites star David Healy. His performances have had scouts flocking to watch him and that includes scouts from Chelsea, Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Former Leeds United star David Healy, who is the manager at Linfield, said that the youngster wouldn’t see his 17th birthday at the club. Those words seem prophetic with the Northern Ireland Under-16 international set to head over the water and join up with United’s highly-regarded youth set-up.

Allen made his debut at the tender age of 15 years 5 months and 5 days, capping his foray into adult football with an assist. He has gone on to make seven first-team appearances this season, six coming from the bench. He was also included in Linfield’s 25-man Champions League squad against Rosenborg.

The Yorkshire Evening Post said earlier that noise coming out of Belfast suggested: “Leeds are leading the race to sign the youngster” and that the Whites “feel they are in with a good chance” in landing him.

Those words seemed more than encouraging at the time but are redundant now in light of the certainty put forward by BelfastLive in their article. It looks likely that Leeds United fans will have a reason to celebrate before football gets back underway.

Leeds United Allen capture 'confirmed'. A good deal?