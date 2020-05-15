TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR DEFENDER CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS HAS ADDED MORE OPTIONS AND DEPTH INTO LUTON TOWN’S DEFENSIVE department.

He became the now departed Graeme Jones’ second signing of the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Carter-Vickers, who is 22 years old, made a handful of appearances for the Hatters before the season was brought to a halt. He could play a key part to help them survive in the Championship if the campaign resumes.

The American international only has a year left on his contract at Spurs and they might look to offload him this summer with his first-team opportunities in the Premier League limited.

He has had loan spells away from the London side over recent seasons at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City and Stoke City, with his opportunities at Tottenham limited.

Carter-Vickers’ is guaranteed game time at Kenilworth Road and they could look to bring him on loan again next term if they survive in the second tier.

Spurs may look to sell him over the coming months to avoid losing him for free next summer, though Luton may not be in a position to spend fees on players due to current circumstances.

Carter-Vickers has gained senior experience out on loan over the past couple of campaigns in the Championship and will be a man in-demand.

Luton could front the queue of potential suitors if they manage to pull off an escape from the drop. The Hatters remain in the hunt for a permanent replacement for Jones.

Should Luton re-sign Carter-Vickers this summer?