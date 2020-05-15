Leeds United have always been a side who champion and blood young talent. That might well be the case again with the Whites tipped, report the Yorkshire Evening Post (YEP), to win the race for hot Irish attacking starlet Charlie Allen.

Reports from earlier this week suggested that Leeds United were set to lose out for Allen’s signature and that SPL giants Rangers were poised to snap him up. That is something we at The72 wrote about at length here. However, the YEP state this is not the case and that Leeds are hopeful of snatching him away from the Gers.

16-year-old Charlie Allen has burst onto the scene for Linfield, a Belfast-based side managed by former Whites star David Healy. His performances have had scouts flocking to watch him and that includes scouts from Chelsea, Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Allen made his debut at the tender age of 15 years 5 months and 5 days, capping his foray into adult football with an assist. He has gone on to make seven first-team appearances this season, six coming from the bench. He was also included in Linfield’s 25-man Champions League squad against Rosenborg.

The YEP says that noise coming out of Belfast “suggest Leeds are leading the race to sign the youngster” and that the Whites “feel they are in with a good chance” in landing him. However, with the coronavirus situation still to the fore, that capture won’t come yet amidst pay deferrals taken to safeguard jobs at Elland Road.

News such as this will be a welcome boost to Leeds United fans who, like all fans, are sat twiddling their thumbs until football is back on the menu.

Leeds United tipped to land Charlie Allen - good news?