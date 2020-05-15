Programme notes are a way for the hierarchy at a club to engage with the fans on the terraces. They are often ‘lively’ in their style and approach. At Leeds United, programme notes from former owner Ken Bates lead to court cases. Angus Kinnear’s notes, thankfully, don’t tread the same route. With football currently on hiatus, Kinnear’s notes have been published by the Yorkshire Evening Post. In today’s instalment, the Whites CEO is particularly scathing of some Premier League attitudes.

Football is experiencing strange days at the moment, very strange days indeed. The COVID-19 pandemic and necessary lockdown response have seen to that. Now talks are underway to get football back on the agenda after the Government gave the go-ahead.

Of course, stringent guidelines and safety measure will need to be adhered to and rightly so. Organising bodies, such as the English Football League and the Premier League, have been girding themselves ahead of this, plans being formulated and readied. The Premier League’s plan, called ‘Project Restart’ has been a hot potato over the last week.

One of the main talking points emerging from the 20-club, ‘Project Restart’ meeting this week was the resistance of some Premier League clubs to the plan. Their bone of contention was initially that matches were to be held on neutral grounds, in front of alien and empty terraces. These sides baulked at this and threatened rebellion, saying they would vote against Premier League plans.

That anger was diluted when the motion was to have games played on their own grounds. It was anger revisited when another demand for like-for-like promotion and relegation was put forward. Simply put, Premier League clubs will accept relegation so long as the Championship season is played to a full and natural end.

This attitude is something that Kinnear takes a swipe at in his YEP programme notes. Commenting in cutting tone, Kinnear says: “To date, this has included trying to set the brilliantly audacious precedent that Premier League teams shouldn’t have to play matches if they don’t think they can win them and the equally Machiavellian suggestion that a team could refuse to be relegated if they believe that the promoted team is not deserving of being their replacement.”

Strong words and sentiment from Angus Kinnear there but, in truth, it’s only what Leeds United fans are thinking anyway – except in much more base language.

