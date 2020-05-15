All eyes are on the Bundesliga this weekend as they make their return.

Germany are the first major league to make the step into playing football again as the rest of Europe patiently waits for when the time is right.

The Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two continue to ponder on the fate of the campaigns over here.

There is a lot riding on the Bundesliga between now and the end of the season, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig battling it for the title. Whilst Fortuna Dusseldorf, Werder Bremen and Paderborn fight to beat the drop at the bottom.

There are many ex-Championship players and familiar faces plying their trade in Germany these days who English fans should keep an eye on this weekend.

Here are some questions to test how just how good your knowledge is of the Bundesliga, it is a tough one….