Of all the players brought over to England by Massimo Cellino, Gaetano Berardi is the only one who has survived the test of time. He’s also survived the wrath of United’s fans and is genuinely loved by the terraces. He is nearing the end of his current deal but Football Insider is reporting good news Whites fans.

Berardi joined Leeds United from Sampdoria for what was essentially a peanuts fee. Since then the combative defender has won over the fans with his no-nonsense, blood-and-guts defending. His ‘side before self’ attitude was no more present than in his decision to not join the ‘Sicknote Six’ who cried off injured before the Charlton game in 2015.

Whilst there is no formal offer on the table for Berardi, there is a sense of Leeds United fans almost willing a new deal over the line. As it stood, the 150 appearances that he has made, could very well be his last contribution.

However, Leeds United fans will be pleased with the news coming from Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey that the Whites “are set to extend Gaetano Berardi’s contract until the end of the season.” This comes after the Premier League were given the go-ahead to restart football.

Referring to a ‘Leeds source’, Veysey writes that “Berardi is expected to agree a short-term extension” to take him through until the end of the season – whenever that may be.

Beyond this short-term extension, well there lies the problem. There is no talk of a further extension which would cover him through the next season of football – one where Leeds United could be in the Premier League.

Berardi is settled in Yorkshire and so is his family and he is thought to be keen to stay at Elland Road. A year’s extension would not only suit the popular defender, it would also please the fans.

