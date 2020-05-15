Hull City are unlikely to trigger contract extensions for high-earning players such as Kevin Stewart, as per a report by Hull Live.

The Tigers have a number of first-team players out of contract this summer, including Daniel Batty, Stephen Kingsley and Jon Toral.

However, Grant McCann’s side do hold the options to extend some players’ deals if they want to, though Hull Live have suggested they are “unlikely” to exercise these on players like Stewart on high wages.

Stewart, who is 26 years old, signed for Hull from Liverpool in July 2017. He has struggled with injuries since his move to the KCOM Stadium, but when he has played he has shown he is a top player in the Championship.

In an ideal world, the Tigers would keep him but to offer him an extension with his proneness to injury regardless of money poses a threat in itself.

Stewart started his career at Tottenham Hotspur but switched to Liverpool as a youngster in 2014. He went onto make 20 appearances for the Reds’ senior side during his time at Anfield, as well as having loan spells away at Cheltenham Town, Burton Albion and Swindon Town.

He joined Hull as Andrew Robertson went the other way to Liverpool three years ago.

The Tigers are delaying their submission of their retained list, like many Championship sides are expected to, as they wait for updates on what is happening with the season’s continuation. Stewart and other players on expiring contracts have to wait on thier futures for the time being.

Will Kevin Stewart stay at Hull?