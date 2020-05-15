CELTIC ARE BEING TIPPED TO SIGN TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR WINGER JACK CLARKE ON LOAN THIS SUMMER, AS PER A REPORT BY THE EXPRESS.

Spurs are expected to ship out the youngster on loan again over the coming months for more first-team experience.

Clarke, who is 19 years old, was lured to the Premier League last summer for a fee of around £10 million from Leeds United. He was loaned back out to the Whites before joining fellow Championship side QPR in the January transfer window.

Where next?

He should now move up to the Scottish Premiership with Celtic, as opposed to moving back down into the second tier.

Clarke would play week in, week out for the Hoops and would also get the opportunity to test himself in Europe. If he does make it at Spurs on day, the experience of playing in the Champions League or Europa League for Neil Lennon’s side will be invaluable.

The ex-England Under-20 international would also be able to help Celtic win the title once again and maintain their dominance in Scotland football above Rangers. Him getting used to winning games and hopefully scoring a lot of goals along the way will further develop his career.

Clarke has played in the Championship for the past two seasons now for Leeds and QPR and needs to test himself in another division to help him progress.

He would be an exciting signing for Celtic and if the opportunity does arise for him to go to Glasgow, he should take it with both hands.

Should Celtic sign Jack Clarke?