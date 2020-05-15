Former Leeds United boss Steve Evans – now manager of Gillingham – has said to Herald and Times Sport that he believes the job as Leeds manager is one of the biggest in British football, with only the manager’s role at Celtic eclipsing it.

It is edging on four years since Steve Evans was sacked by Massimo Cellino as manager of Leeds United, after spending little over eight months as boss of the Whites.

Evans guided Leeds United to a 13th place finish and it is clear that he still looks back on his time at Elland Road fondly. The 57-year-old clearly understands just how big the role of Leeds boss is and has now said that he believes only one job is bigger than the Leeds role.

Speaking to Herald and Times Sport, Evans said that Leeds remains one of the biggest clubs in Britsh football, saying that only the Celtic job is a bigger job in his eyes. The Glasgow-born manager said:

“I was at Leeds and everyone at the time, and still today, would recognise that they are probably one of the four or five biggest clubs in British football. I remember someone asked me, in terms of UK football, what would be considered a bigger job.

“I didn’t say Liverpool, Manchester United or Manchester City. I said Glasgow Celtic. It would be a dream job.”

Evans, a Celtic fan, is currently the manager of League One outfit Gillingham, who he joined last summer. Since departing Leeds United he has spent stints at Mansfield Town and Peterborough United as well.