Speaking to German news outlet Fussball Transfers, Wigan Athletic loan man Leon Balogun has said that he would consider a return move to Germany, with his current contract with Brighton and Hove Albion set to expire this summer.

Wigan Athletic loan man Leon Balogun has made an impressive impact at the DW Stadium in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign. He joined the Latics on loan for the remainder of the season in January and his arrival has helped tighten up Paul Cook’s leaky defence.

The 32-year-old defender only managed six appearances across all competitions before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the season to a halt, but his influence was visible in those games. Wigan went unbeaten with Balogun playing in the heart of the defence, helping keep four consecutive clean sheets.

Now, with Balogun’s current contract with parent club Brighton and Hove Albion set to expire this summer, it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out. Balogun has now moved to discuss his future, saying that he would always think about a return to Germany,

However, he did hard that he would like to continue playing in England. He said:

“Germany is my home, I would always think about it.

“I’m still fit. Even if I turn 32 in summer, I still have a few years in my legs. I would also like to continue the experience of England, but the bottom line is that it is nowhere like at home.”

