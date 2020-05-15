Manchester United are ready to offer Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham a shot at first-team football if they are able to secure a deal for the 16-year-old this summer, a report from the Evening Standard has claimed.

Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham’s emergence into the senior side at St Andrew’s has not gone unnoticed. The 16-year-old has been putting in performances beyond his years and unsurprisingly, he has been attracting transfer interest from a host of top sides.

The likes of Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea have both been frequently linked with Bellingham, while Bundesliga out Borussia Dortmund have also been said keen on the young midfielder.

Manchester United seem to be the most determined to secure a deal for Bellingham, with a fee of £30 million being the fee reported. Not only are Manchester United looking to bring him in, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to give Bellingham the chance to prove himself in the Red Devils’ senior side.

Should Bellingham make the move to Old Trafford, it would be interesting to see where he would fit into Solskjaer’s system. The starlet can play in the middle of the park as well as out on either wing and where he would play for Manchester United awaits to be seen.

This season, Bellingham has played in 35 games across all competitions, scoring four goals and laying on three assists in the process.

