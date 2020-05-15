According to a report from Chronicle Live, claims that Sunderland are looking to re-sign former striker Mikael Mandron from Gillingham are “wide of the mark”.

On Thursday, a report from Football Insider claimed that Sunderland were interested in signing former Black Cats striker Mikael Mandron from fellow League One side Gillingham.

Mandron is available on a free transfer this summer, with his current deal at the Priestfield Stadium set to expire at the end of the current season.

However, reports from Chronicle Live have now moved to say that the claims are “wide of the mark”, explaining that the source of the information is likely to be an agent attempting to drum up interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Mandron, 25, was on the books at Sunderland for five years from 2011 to 2015. Emerging from the club’s academy, the striker made his debut for the club in 2013. In total, he played in only three matches across all competitions, spending time out on loan before leaving to join Eastleigh in 2016.

Since then, he has worked his way back up the football league ladder, spending six months with Wigan Athletic before joining Colchester United, where Mandron netted 12 goals and laid on nine assists in 95 games.

In this season with Gillingham, Mandron has played 28 times across all competitions, netting six goals and laying on two assists in the process.

Now, with the claims of Sunderland’s interest in the striker being rebuffed, it will be interesting to see how Mandron’s situation pans out. Football League fans, would you like to see your club make a move to sign Mandron on a free transfer? Have your say in the poll below.

