Attacker Bright Enobakhare has brought an end to his time with Premier League side Wolves, with the club confirming that the youth academy product has had his contract with the club terminated by mutual consent.

Enobakhare’s contract with the club was set to expire this summer and now, his departure has been brought forward and confirmed by the club.

The 22-year-old forward has played 49 times for the Wolves senior team since making his breakthrough into senior football, scoring three goals and laying on one assist in the process. He emerged into the side in 2016 having made his debut in the 15/16 campaign, scoring his first goal on his debut against Barnet.

The vast majority of his playing time has been in the football league, spending time on loan with Coventry City and Wigan Athletic. With the Sky Blues, Enobakhare netted six goals in 18 appearances, but he only played three times for Wigan Athletic.

Now, as a free agent, Enobakhare will be looking to find a new club this summer. Last year, Birmingham City and former loan club Coventry were linked with a move for Enobakhare, so it will be interesting to see if either of them look to make a return move for the forward.

Enobakhare has previously impressed in League One and has gathered a fair amount of experience in the Championship. Would you like to see your club sign Enobakhare on a free transfer this summer? Deliver your verdict in the poll below.

