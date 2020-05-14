Derby County’s Tom Huddlestone has told the Counter The Attack podcast that he doesn’t know if he will be staying at the club beyond this summer.

The 33-year-old midfielder has been a solid player for the Rams since signing for them in 2017 but his time at the iPro Stadium may be coming to an end. His contract is set to expire in the summer which would make his future uncertain in normal times and this situation is now more uncertain due to the current situation.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic closing off football stadiums from paying fans for the foreseeable future, clubs will need to reduce their wage budget as their revenue sharply drops. This means that players that may have got a contract renewal before may end up without a deal and having to look for a new side in free agency.

Huddlestone is one of those players and he has admitted that he doesn’t what is going to happen to him beyond this summer.

Huddlestone said when asked about his contract: “I don’t know, to be fair,

“My contract is up at the end of June, so I don’t even know what I’ll be doing this season, but I’m sure it will all be sorted.

“Ideally [I’d stay at Derby]. But obviously, with the finances of clubs, I don’t know if they will be able to offer contracts. We’ll just wait and see.

“I’m feeling good and know, with the way I play, I’ve got another two or three years at this level at least.

“Hopefully whatever gets sorted, I’ll be playing next season, wherever that may be.”

Should Derby County offer Tom Huddlestone another contract?