Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Jose Semedo has told the Sheffield Star he will keep his promise to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Hillsborough.

While Semedo and Ronaldo have gone on to have very different careers, both have remained good friends. Semedo has gone on to be a very solid midfielder both in England for Charlton Athletic and in his native Portugal, where he currently plays for Vitoria de Setubal. Ronaldo meanwhile has played for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and now Juventus.

Semedo’s friendship was well-known while he was at Hillsborough becoming a fan favourite for his determined displays on the pitch. When Semedo published his autobiography, Ronaldo wrote the introduction showing the friendship between the two. And it was back then when Semedo said he would bring Ronaldo to Hillsborough to watch a match.

That never happened as Semedo would leave the club in 2017. But now he has said that he intends to keep his promise but it’ll likely happen when both players have retired.

He said: “It’s for sure, one of the things is that when I retire from football I’ll have more time… I hope to retire at the same time my friend retires, more or less, so when we’re retired obviously Sheffield Wednesday will still keep going.

“I promised to the crowd that I would take Cristiano there, and I will pay my promise, 100%… When we’ve finished football, me and him will go to watch a game in Hillsborough together – for him to see what I went through.

“It’s not the same as him with Real Madrid, Juventus, Portuguese national team, but he will feel what I was feeling to the amazing fans Sheffield Wednesday has.”

