Twenty years ago today, Marcus Stewart scored a brace of goals away at Bolton which could be argued were the most important goals of his career.

Yes, it would be easy to argue that a striker, and then club-record transfer fee should be known for his goal tally, but Marcus arrived in the March, scored a couple and then picked up an injury, only returning to action toward the end of the season, the jury was still out somewhat.

I remember the day well, we used to travel to away games on a branch bus, a supporters club, based in our hometown – some 34 miles from Ipswich. As hungover 19-year-olds, Bolton is a long bus journey, especially when it takes the best part of two hours to exit your own county; there are no motorways in Suffolk

What occurred in that play-off first leg could be written as a Hollywood plotline, with M. Knight Shyamalan writing the twists in the following two matches.

Bolton had taken a 2-0 lead and two of Ipswich key figures, Tony Mowbray and David Johnson, had been forced off through injury. Yet, nine minutes before halftime, Stewart struck from distance, a superb goal.

The second half saw a pass from substitute and all-round cool guy Martin Reuser send Stewart through to not just round Jaaskelainen, but calmly level the tie, and set up possibly the most famous play-off second leg of all time… known in Suffolk as ‘The Magilton Game.’

But we can leave that until the 17th.

