So, with it poised at 2-2 from the first leg, surely a tight and tense affair would follow?

The second leg is folklore in Suffolk, although Bolton fans will go on to blame referee Barry Knight. The game itself saw more action than a Rocky movie and was a damned sight better to watch as well.

Bolton were to take an early lead, a Dean Holdsworth goal following a Richard Wright flap did nothing to silence the crowd at Portman Road. On 18 minutes, the first moment of controversy would occur with penalty number one conceded by Holdsworth. This was duly slotted home by Jim ‘Magic’ Magilton.

Holdsworth was to strike again, and then Bolton would concede ANOTHER Penalty, Ritchie clattering Stewart. After some argy-bargy, Jaaskelainen would save Magilton’s second spot-kick and at halftime, it read badly for Ipswich at 1-2.

Soon after half-time Magilton took a through ball past two defenders to equalise only for Bolton to score within a minute of the restart. With the clock ticking down on Ipswich’s season defender, and player-coach, Mowbray nodded down for Magilton to score his third, and equalise with 50 seconds left in the game.

Injury time saw Marcus Stewart hauled down when through on goal and Mike Whitlow sent for an early bath, extra-time ensued. With Ipswich on the up, a third penalty was given, Paul Ritchie wrestling David Johnson to the ground, Magilton not on spot-kicks now, Jamie Clapham slotting home to send the crowd wild. Cue limbs.

Robbie Elliot then sent Martijn Reuser flying, and earned his second yellow card, and with Bolton all but broken, Reuser would place the ball into the net after a deft pass in the 109th minute.

The only thing on this Ipswich fans mind? How do we get Wembley tickets…

5-3 (7-5) on aggregate.

Super Jim or Martijn Reuser