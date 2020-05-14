Joost van Aken cost Sheffield Wednesday around £3million when he signed for the Owls in late-August 2017 from Dutch Eredivisie side Heerenveen. Despite a promising start for the Haarlem-born centre-back, it’s just not worked out for him at Hillsborough. Now YorkshireLive carry comments from him about the uncertain future he faces.

Van Aken is out on loan at the moment at 2.Bundesliga side VfL Osnabruck and is set to return to Sheffield Wednesday at the end of next month. That might change with what is expected to be a more fluid situation regarding contracts when football starts up again.

He’s featured 20 times in Germany’s second-tier league whilst on loan at Osnabruck, scoring one goal. He will have been glad to get some meaningful, first-team football under his belt having not featured for the Owls since August 2018.

That appearance in August 2018 was in a Carabao Cup game against Sunderland, a 2-0 win for the Owls where he played 63 minutes. Since then it’s been a series of games where he’s not made the squad. He was dropped after struggling against Wigan Athletic on the opening day of the 2017/18 campaign and hasn’t seen league action since.

Speaking last month to Dutch radio station NH Nieuws, van Aken spoke about the situation that he now finds himself in as Sheffield Wednesday’s forgotten man. He was open on what faces him, which is a sense of uncertainty. Commenting on the future he said: “I might be returning to Sheffield or going to another club after this season, At the moment, I’m keeping both options open.”

He also added that the current COVID-19 situation has interfered with conversations between himself and Wednesday. On this, he stated: “I haven’t heard any plans from Sheffield yet. We would have a conversation, but that has been postponed due to the corona crisis.”

Given the fact that he hasn’t appeared for Sheffield Wednesday in nearly two seasons, it could be that another loan away from South Yorkshire might be in order.

Should Sheffield Wednesday cut their losses with Joost van Aken?