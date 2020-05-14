Birmingham City have told Cory O’Keefe that he will be released at the end of his contract according to a report from the Football Insider.

The 21-year-old midfielder started with Cadbury Athletic before being noticed by Birmingham and being signed up to play for their youth system. He has since made one league appearance for the Blues though the majority of his first-team action has come while on loan. He made 13 appearances while at Solihull Moors and has spent this season at Macclesfield Town where he has made 31 appearances.

His contract was set to expire this summer and now according to this report, he will not be getting another one with Birmingham. Even though O’Keefe has played well with Macclesfield despite their poor league position, the Blues have decided that he will not be good enough to get into their first team. This means he will be a free agent this summer and have to find a new club, something that will be difficult due to the current situation.

Because O’Keefe had been playing so well during his loan spell at Macclesfield, it has come as a surprise to the player that will be moving on this summer. But his form in Sky Bet League Two should help him out. Even though this is a very uncertain time due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that has resulted from it, the fact he is a young player who has shown he is capable at that level should get him a few offers in the summer.

