Crewe Alexandra head coach David Artell has told the club website that they have put all contract talks on hold due to the current crisis.

Normally, the season would have ended by now and we would be waiting to hear from teams about their retain lists. However, everything is different this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Sky Bet League Two season is currently on hold and while reports indicate that play will not resume in that division, things are still uncertain.

That is why Crewe will not be having talks with their out-of-contract players just yet. Their manager Artell has confirmed that until they know what is going to happen with the league, what division the team will be in and how their finances will work if the lockdown and pandemic continue into the rest of the year.

Explaining what is happening with Crewe’s contract situation, Artell said: “The season would virtually be completed by now but I am not in a position to talk to those out of contract players about their futures because we don’t know if the season will be completed. We don’t know if the season will be terminated or when supporters will be allowed back into the stadiums.

“We still don’t know what division we are going to be in, so with all that uncertainty, I cannot tell the players one way or another and they understand. I think it is going to be a bumpy ride for footballers and clubs for a while as they cut their cloth accordingly.

The boss added: “The market is open but it isn’t really open because I don’t think there will be many clubs wanting to do business. That isn’t just our club because we will all be in the same boat with all the uncertainty. All we can do is wait and I know that is not ideal for a lot of footballers but we are in unprecedented times.”

Is Crewe making the right decision?