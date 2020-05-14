Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has told the Football Insider that he is worried that Jon McLaughlin will leave at the end of his contract.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper signed for the Black Cats in 2018 from Scottish side Hearts after they were relegated to Sky Bet League One. Ever since then he has been a solid shot-stopper for the side, helping lead them to Wembley finals, though they were not successful in either.

However, while he has been a good hand for the team during his two years at the Stadium of Light, McLoughlin’s time there might be coming to an end. His contract is coming to an end this summer and one Sunderland favourite thinks he will be leaving. Phillips has said that while he would want to keep him at club, he thinks with the potentially reduced budget due to a combination of staying in League One and the Coronavirus that they would have to offer a wage cut that McLoughlin would not accept.

Phillips said: “He has done really well for Sunderland and if I am the manager there I would look to give him a new deal,

“But unfortunately, he might have to take a pay cut and I do not see the player wanting to take a cut.

“It is going to be tough to offer players more money than what they are on and as a player, if you sign a new deal, you either want the same or more.

“There are other clubs sniffing around him. I wonder whether he is just saying the right things to keep people off his back.

“If I am the manager I would like to keep him because he will be so hard to replace if he goes because he has done some great things for them.”

Should Sunderland keep Jon McLaughlin?