Speaking to the EFL’s official Twitter account, Blackburn Rover star Bradley Dack has said he believes he is one of the Championship’s best players, also saying he dreams of playing top-flight football with Rovers.

At home with @Rovers star @BradDacks40… 🏡 "There's a line between arrogance and confidence, but I'd always back my ability and say I believe I'm one of the top players in the @SkyBetChamp."#EFL pic.twitter.com/vYtxey2Mbp — E F L (@EFL) May 14, 2020

Bradley Dack has been a star performer for Blackburn Rovers since joining the club in the summer of 2017. He helped Rovers win promotion back to the Championship and has played an important role in affirming their place in the division.

In 64 Championship appearances, Dack has netted 24 goals and laid on eight assists from an attacking midfield role. His role in Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn side has not gone unnoticed and his name has been thrown into the debate on who the second tier’s best player is.

Now, Dack has moved to say that he believes he is one of the division’s top players. He said:

“I think there’s a line between arrogance and confidence, but I’d always back my ability and say ‘yeah, I believe I’m one of the top players in the Championship’. I think you’ve got to have that mentality and mindset if you want to do it and go to that next level.”

Dack went on to discuss his ambitions for his career, making no secret of the fact that he wants to play in the Premier League. The 26-year-old wants to play in the top-flight with Blackburn Rovers, who won the Premier League 25 years ago today (Thursday 14th).

“I’m an ambitious person and I want to play at the highest level I can, and that’s the Premier League,” he said.

“Hopefully, that’s with [Blackburn} Rovers.

“That would be the dream, that would be amazing to get there with Blackburn. If this season ever finishes and the boys could do it for me and put me in there without any of my help that would be brilliant! I’d obviously love to be a part of getting promoted. A few of the boys have done it from the Championship to the Prem, I speak to them about it all the time and they say it’s the best feeling in football.

“Playing in the Premier League at top stadiums against top teams is an amazing experience and it’s something I need to do in my career and I know I will make sure that happens. “

Given Dack’s obvious ability it would be surprising if he never graced the Premier League in his career. The playmaker has starred in League One and the Championship so surely the next step for him is to test himself among the best in the top flight.

