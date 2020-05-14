Former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Josh Vela has told the Lions of Vienna Suite podcast that he left the club after arguing with head coach Phil Parkinson over team selection.

The 26-year-old midfielder is now at Shrewsbury Town, following a brief sojourn in Scotland with Hibernian, but before that he had spent his entire career with Bolton. However, it didn’t end well for either club or player. Reports of disagreements between Vela and management were emerging in the media at the time though all the fans knew for sure was that he was not in the first team. Bolton would eventually be relegated and Vela was released at the end of his contract

Now almost a year on, Vela has been talking on what happened behind the scenes. He revealed he was angry at being put on the bench for some games and didn’t think there was much point to it, instead telling Parkinson that a youngster would be better in his place.

Vela said: “Our relationship went a bit weary. It wasn’t the best relationship at the end.

“We were playing Derby away and he wanted me to be on the bench, but I hadn’t been on the bench for the previous three or four weeks.

“I said to him, ‘instead of putting me on the bench, you might as well put a youngster on’. We had a bit of an argument and things went back and forward.

“We played Aston Villa the week after and he put me on the bench for some reason.

“I left and he didn’t see me again after that.”

