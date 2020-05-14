Alex Bruce has said to Football Insider that Queens Park Rangers loan man should seriously consider a temporary move to Scottish Premiership side Celtic, amid claims of interest from the Bhoys.

Earlier this week, a report from Football Insider claimed that Celtic will look to reignite their interest in Spurs’ young winger Jack Clarke this summer, having failed to bring him in on loan in the January transfer window.

Clarke had his loan spell with Leeds United cut short and ended up remaining in the Championship, switching to Queens Park Rangers for the second half of the season.

Now, amid more claims regarding Clarke’s short-term future, Alex Bruce has had his say on the winger’s situation. Speaking to Football Insider, Bruce has said he would advise anyone to go to Celtic, saying he is “all for” a loan deal which would see Clarke spend time at Celtic Park. He said:

“I would recommend anyone to go to a club like Celtic to get game time.

“It’s a great club, any young lad who’s got the opportunity to go and play anywhere, I would recommend just to go and do it and if you can join a club like Celtic in the process then fantastic. I’m all for it.”

Clarke’s two loan spells in the Championship have been somewhat underwhelming given how he burst onto the scene with Leeds United last year. The Spurs starlet has struggled for consistent game time with both Leeds and QPR, so a new challenge and a change of scenery could do the youngster the world of good.

What do you think? Do you think the QPR loanee should make a loan move to Celtic? Have your say in the poll below:



Do you think Jack Clarke should make a loan move to Celtic if he gets the chance?