Preston North End’s Patrick Bauer has told the club website that he hopes he can repeat the play-off success he had with Charlton Athletic at this club.

Last season, Bauer was a Charlton player and was in the Sky Bet League One play-off final against Sunderland. He would become the hero of the day by scoring in the last minute to promote the Addicks and get them into the Sky Bet Championship.

Bauer ended up leaving Charlton that summer and would join Preston on a free transfer. He has been a regular for the Lilywhites all season and before football was suspended due to the Coronavirus, they were 6th in the table, just in the play-off places.

If football does come back, Bauer is hoping that he can end the season in the same way as he did last, winning the play-off final to secure promotion to the next division.

Bauer said: “If we get back to playing games it will be a really busy period, with nine games in a short amount of time, but that is what we have been working towards during lockdown.

“Everyone was keeping themselves fit and they will be in a good shape when we get back to playing games. We are still in sixth, in a Play-Off spot, and if it gets back, I would be really happy if I can do the same as last year with Charlton!

“I am really looking forward to getting back with the boys. I am not sure what it means yet for us, but I will be really happy, even if we train in smaller groups.

“In times like this, you realise even more how much you love football and we all really want to be back. The safety and the health of the people is the most important overall, but if that allows, we want to get back,”

Will Preston North End be promoted?