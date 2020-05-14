Doncaster Rovers head coach Darren Moore has told the Yorkshire Post that he would rather the season be voided than finished under the Points Per Game model.

While talks to restart the season are ongoing, it does appear that Sky Bet League One and Two will be ending their season soon. This will be decided by a vote which is expected to happen at some point this week. Should the season be finished early, there would have to be another debate on how the season was ended and how the final table would look.

Currently, it appears that the Points Per Game model will be used but that is not being welcomed by everyone in the league. One of those people is Moore. He believes that is unfair to decide the league based on previous results because lots of weird things can happen at the end of the season which completely turn things around.

Moore said: “I heard Lee Bowyer speak on Sky Sports and I am absolutely in his camp. You cannot say this team could have beaten that team.

“I don’t care if it is the team at the top who is 20 points clear or the team at the bottom 17 points from safety. It has been proven and is fact that at this stage of the season there are some unpredictable results and that is why we love the game so much.

“To hear that, I cannot understand how we’d get to that [points per game].

“I’d feel really sorry for everyone connected with it for the sport. I am sitting in a position at Doncaster Rovers where we could potentially have a great chance of getting in the play-offs. Who knows, we have worked hard and fought all season.

“But if the season cannot be started, it has to be a null and void because how can you surmise and mentally say on a points per game basis that one team would have beaten another team? It is impossible.

“I am not interested in that really, to be honest. I am not interested in someone saying where they think Doncaster could have finished this season. What gives them the right? There’s surely no chance.”

How should the season end?