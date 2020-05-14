Alex Bruce has tipped Leeds United to reignite their interest in Southampton striker Che Adams this summer as reported by Football Insider.

The Saints rebuffed several loan offers from Leeds in January for the striker but they now appear to be wiling to allow him to leave for a cut-price fee of around £10million.

Leeds bid £19million for Adams which was initially accepted by Southampton but manager Ralph Hasenhuttl changed his mind and the youngster remained at St.Marys.

However, with Adams now seemingly available as a much cheaper option, Bruce has tipped Marcelo Bielsa to reignite his pursuit of the 23-year-old.

“He’s a good player. I’ve always liked him, played against him a few times and he showed huge potential when he was at Sheffield United.”

“He moved to Birmingham, did well, and then Southampton and he hasn’t really played, he’s played a little bit. He can strike the ball with either foot, he’s still young and it wouldn’t surprise me if he was one Leeds would go and look at.”

“He’s got really good attributes and he’s a handful. For Leeds he might be worth a punt.”

Although Adams is yet to catch the eye in the Premier League he has proven he is a clinical finisher whilst at Birmingham City and under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa he could fulfil his potential at the highest level.

Adams has struggled for regular game time at Southampton and although a move to Leeds could depend on whether they win promotion, it could prove to be the right stepping stone for the striker.

Would Che Adams be a good signing For Leeds United?