Cardiff City’s Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has told Sky Sports News that he wants football to return but only if it is safe to do so.

The Sky Bet Championship is currently suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic but there are currently attempts to restart the season. While football is able to resume behind closed doors from June 1st, those wanting the sport to return were given a blow yesterday when the EFL agreed that training together as a team would not be able to happen until May 25th.

There is still a lot of debate on whether football should return and not even footballers are united on it. Mendez-Laing, who has recently recovered from a hamstring problem and is now ready to play again, has said that he thinks football should return but only if it is able to be done safely. The Bluebirds would benefit from the season restarting because they are just a couple points outside the play-offs right now and could get into the top six in the last few games of the season.

Mendez-Laing said: “It weighs on my mind a little bit on my mind. But on top of that I have asthma as well – that’s on the list – and my partner is eight weeks away from giving birth.

“So it’s a tough one for myself, which I have spoken closely to the physio about, because if going back to work and being around people is not a completely safe environment, then coming back to my partner being pregnant is quite dangerous.

“As much as anybody involved in football would love to be back out there, and we’d all like football to be back, but at the same time I keep seeing we need it back, but everyone’s health is most important going.

“It’s plain and simple; if it’s safe to go back we continue, if not then so be it – it’s not safe enough. But health should come first. I’m sure every clubs have their own way of getting around these things and I’m sure they wouldn’t be back if it wouldn’t be safe.”

