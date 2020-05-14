A report from Football Insider has claimed that Sunderland are chasing a deal to re-sign striker Mikael Mandron this summer, with his contract fellow League One side Gillingham set to expire at the end of the season.

As it stands, League One outfit Gillingham are set to lose striker Mikael Mandron. His contract with the Gills is set to expire at the end of the season after one year at the Priestfield Stadium and now, reports are circulation regarding transfer interest in his services.

Football Insider claims that Mandron is attracting interest from two unnamed Championship clubs but it is League One side and Mandron’s former club Sunderland who are said to be leading the chase for the striker.

The Black Cats are reported to have been impressed by Mandron’s development since he left the club and could look to bring him back to the Stadium of Light in a bargain transfer deal. The 25-year-old striker’s deal with Gillingham expires this summer and would be available on a Bosman free transfer.

Mandron has netted six goals and laid on two assists across all competitions for Gillingham this season, playing in 28 games.

After coming through the Sunderland academy, Mandron left to join Eastleigh on a free transfer in 2016.

Since then, he has worked his way back up the football league ladder, spending six months with Wigan Athletic before joining Colchester United, where Mandron netted 12 goals and laid on nine assists in 95 games.

Now, after a year with Gillingham, the striker looks set to be on the move again. Sunderland fans, would you take Mandron back at the Stadium of Light? Deliver your verdict in the poll below:

Would you like to see Sunderland re-sign Mikael Mandron this summer?