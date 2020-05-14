Leeds United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth following news that the London club are prepared to ‘listen to offers’ as reported by Football Insider.

The Argentinian youngster has attracted the interest of a host of clubs and his compatriot Marcelo Bielsa is also a keen admirer.

Foyth can play at right-back as well as in central defence and has been the subject of several loan offers from the Yorkshire giants but they have so far been rebuffed by Spurs.

Previous manager Mauricio Pochettino is renowned for bringing through youngsters and was keen on keeping Foyth at Spurs but with new boss Jose Mourinho looked at more experienced players it could be the time for Foyth to move on.

His agent Claudio Curti revealed yesterday that Foyth doesn’t have a future at the north Londoners and will hold talks with the club imminently about finding a new team this summer.

OPINION

But would Foyth be a good choice for Leeds United? Bielsa has previous history of bringing in younger players with them then going on to have fledgling careers.

Ben White has been on loan at the club since the beginning of the season and has hugely impressed despite having not gained much experience since his loan switch.

Bielsa is a real tactician and Foyth could certainly learn a lot under the stewardship of someone like Bielsa.

The Whites will surely need to gain promotion to the Premier League if they stand a realistic chance of acquiring Foyth with plenty of interest in the defender, they will hope to have top-flight football to entice the 22-year-old to Elland Road.