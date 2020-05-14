Speaking to Sport Witness, FC Ural midfielder Petrus Boumal has claimed that he spoke with Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi in the January transfer window over a potential move to the City Ground.

FC Ural’s Cameroonian midfielder Petrus Boumal is out of contract at the end of this season and despite the Russian League side’s attempts to tie him down to a new deal, the 27-year-old is set to leave the club this summer.

Boumal is set to become a free agent to look for a club on a free transfer and now, he has claimed that he was subject to interest from Championship outfit Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window.

Boumal spoke to Sport Witness to reveal Forest’s interest, also saying that he has been subject to interest from Premier League side Everton. He said:

“In January, I spoke with him [Lamouchi]. But the problem is my club didn’t let me go and asked for a lot of money. Big transfer fee for a player who has six months of the contract. Finally, I stayed in my team and I played two games and we had this Coronavirus.

“I spoke to him, he liked me very much. He told me how he plans to use me. We spoke a lot about football. My team didn’t want to let me go. The price was huge.”

Boumal went on to add that he dreams of playing in England, stating that he believes he is good enough to impress in the English leagues.

“My dream is to play there [In England],” he added.

“I like the leagues in England. That’s my dream. It’s always been my dream. I believe I have quality to play there. I am free now and I let my agent deal with things. I believe he can bring something nice.”

Boumal, 27, is a Cameroonian defensive midfielder. He started out his career in France with FC Sochaux, previously spending time in the PSG youth setup. He played 12 times for Sochaux’s senior side before leaving for Bulgaria, where he joined FC Litex Lovetch. Boumal spent two years with the club and joined Levski Sofia on a free transfer in 2016.

After three years in Bulgaria, Boumal joined FC Ural, where he remains to this day. The midfielder has also represented Cameroon’s national team on once occasion. He has played 58 times across all competitions for the club and is now on the lookout for a new club.

