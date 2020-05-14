This morning (Thursday 14th), reports emerged from West London Sport revealing that Queens Park Rangers had rejected an offer of £3 million for star winger Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Young winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has been a star performer for Queens Park Rangers over the course of the 2019/20 season, cementing his place in the R’s starting 11 under the management of Mark Warburton.

His performances have earned rave reviews and links with a move away have emerged over during the campaign. Now, it has been claimed that a concrete offer for Osayi-Samuel has been rejected by the club. Belgian side Club Brugge are said to have had an offer of £3 million turned down by QPR.

Osayi-Samuel has only recently had an option in his contract triggered by QPR, extending his stay at Loftus Road by another year. He is out of contract next summer but the club and player remain in discussions over a new deal.

Fans will be encouraged to see that the club are not withering under the pressure of bids despite the financial struggles clubs will be going through at the moment. Upon the emergence of this morning’s reports, fans reacted to the news in abundance, slamming the offer from Club Brugge. Here’s what they had to say:

Want ten times that — Kian G (@QPR_Kian) May 14, 2020

That's derisory — Hazzard by Nature (@A_Hazzard82) May 14, 2020

3 million wouldn't even buy his name for shirt — Stuart angell (@Slapheadstu71) May 14, 2020

3million?! Are they trying to buy his left leg or something? — specy (@GeorgeCassidy) May 14, 2020

3 million for @Bright_097?!?! 😭🤣🤣🤣🤣. What body part did they bid for out of interest @QPR? At the very very least they have to treble that bid. Superb player destined for the prem #QPR https://t.co/DkefjZfHbS — Kurt 🌟 (@payno268) May 14, 2020

If he doesn't sign a new contract then we'll have no choice but to accept a decent offer. £3m though is a joke — Ollie Taiani (@qpr_ollie) May 14, 2020

I would be absolutely gutted to see him go, I’m kind of resigned to the fact that Eze is going but still thought we would keep Bright, if we lose him as well it will be horrible. — Sam Prior (@samprior1882) May 14, 2020

Osayi-Samuel has been a star performer for the R’s this season. In total, he has scored six goals and provided eight assists in 32 appearances across all competitions. It will be interesting to see if this is a taste of what’s to come for QPR, will they face more bids for the 22-year-old winger over the course of the summer or will they be able to fend off interest?