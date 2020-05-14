Queens Park Rangers have rejected a £3million bid from Club Brugge for West Bromwich Albion target Bright Osayi-Samuel as reported by West London Sport.

The bid was instantly refuted by the London club who remain in firm discussions with Osayi-Samuel over a new and improved deal.

There was an option in the youngster’s contract which was taken up by QPR but they are eager to offer him a new deal due to his impressive performances so far this season.

Interest from top-flight clubs for Ebere Eze and Osayi-Samuel have been noted and they are now desperate to tie them down to long-term contracts to ward off any potential suitors.

West Bromwich Albion are also said to be interested in the dazzling winger although whether they pursue a move for him could depend on whether or not they win promotion to the Premier League this season.

QPR will hold out for as much money as possible if clubs make a move for Osayi-Samuel when the transfer window re-opens.

The London club are being realistic in terms of retaining their star players with their first-team coach Neil Banfield admitting they may be forced to sell if huge offers come are received.

“We’d love to get promoted and play with Ebs, Ilias and Brighty, but I think you’ve got to be realistic.”

“The real world is that if a club comes in now with loads of money then those lads have got to go. It’s just a fact of life.”

“If the offers come in of £20million and £20million-plus, I don’t think there would be many clubs that could turn that down.”

Osayi-Samuel will undoubtedly be a wanted man this summer and the lure of top-flight football whether it be in England or abroad may be too much for the youngster to turn down.