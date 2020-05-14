Leeds United will be in need of a defender next season as it looks unlikely the Whites will be able to afford to keep Ben White. White’s ball-playing ability and defensive skills have been a key part of the Whites avarice in front of goal. However, after a change in circumstance, Football Insider says that Leeds could revisit former interest in Spurs defender Juan Foyth.

Foyth arrived at the North London club in late August 2017. He cost Spurs just shy of £12million when swapping Argentinian football with Estudiantes for the English Premier League. Since arriving at the club, the 22-year-old central defender has made 32 appearances for Spurs, scoring one Premier League goal.

He has also featured 10 times for Argentina since hitting English football but has not really made a consistent breakthrough to the first-team for Tottenham. This truncated season, Foyth has made just four Premier League appearances for Spurs, earning just 65 minutes of action in England’s top-tier.

Now his agent, Claudio Curti, in conversation with talkSPORT says that things have changed between Foyth and Spurs since the arrival of Jose Mourinho. When asked whether the young Argentinian has a future at the Londoners, Curti was sharp in his reply.

Time to move on

Speaking on the matter of Foyth’s future at Spurs, Curti adds: “For what has happened in recent times, we don’t think so. But we still have a pending talk with Tottenham to clarify the future.” On this topic, Curti is sure that it will come up in talks between himself and the club.

Speaking on the limited opportunities for his client, Curti admits that other options might need to be explored. He said: “If he can’t have minutes in Tottenham we will have to look at the best options for him to develop and play anywhere else.”

Curti added that they are grateful for the exposure that he has received but warned: “he needs to have more minutes to grow as a player and he also needs to hold his place in the national team.”

Football Insider, through their writer Wayne Veysey, says that “Leeds United are well placed to push” for the capture of Juan Foyth this summer after the comments made by agent Curti. Veysey also adds that a ‘Leeds source’ has informed Football Insider “the club are aware of the availability” of the talented, young Argentinian.

Leeds have made enquiries for Foyth in the past but were knocked back by Spurs when asking about loan deals. However, should the stars align and promotion be gained, a move for the adaptable Foyth, who can also play right-back, might not be that ridiculous a thought?

Should Leeds United think about Juan Foyth as a Ben White replacement?